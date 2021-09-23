New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Legislative changes in the competition law such as enabling provisions for prescribing additional criteria for merger notification thresholds in terms of deal value are currently on the anvil, CCI Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta said on Thursday.

Noting the various challenges of the digital economy from regulatory perspective, he said a question that often emerges is that if digital markets demand a different or new antitrust dispensation given their distinct characteristics.

"While the legal framework set out in the [Indian] Competition Act is broad enough to address competition issues arising out of new-age markets, certain legislative changes, such as enabling provisions in the statute for prescribing additional criteria for merger notification thresholds in terms of deal value, are currently on the anvil," he said.

He was speaking at an event organised by ASSOCHAM on Competition Law- risk, challenges and the way forward.

Gupta further said it should be ensured that regulatory oversight is not locked into legacy architecture and is regularly fine-tuned with changing times and must suit the dynamic business environment, especially in the present digital world.

In India, a committee was constituted by the government to examine the readiness of the extant regulatory framework to deal with potential antitrust issues arising out of the digitalisation of the economy, Gupta said.

The committee concluded that the existing provisions are quite flexible and comprehensive for the antitrust assessment of practices emerging in the digital space.

Some out-of-the-box thinking is required in the application of platform economics to antitrust problems within the framework of law, it had added.

Merger control in digital markets also presents some unique challenges, Gupta said while outlining the various challenges posed by the digital economy.

Data is a crucial factor for economic power and for judging market power on the internet and the important issue is how to account for data in a merger assessment.

"Going forward, it will be the constant endeavour of the Commission to ensure that markets are competitive and that enterprises are competition-compliant," he said.

He also talked about the various efforts of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to streamline its procedures in order to facilitate ease of doing business.

"Recently, the Commission held a public consultation on its draft proposal for review of the confidentiality regime. The objective of the exercise is to establish a robust information-sharing regime that allows parties to effectively present their cases in the interest of justice without compromising the sanctity of confidential information," he added.

Presently, the average number of days taken to clear combination cases stands at 17 days. Besides, the Commission is increasingly receiving combination notices under the green channel route.

