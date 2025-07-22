Gurugram, Jul 22 (PTI) A leopard killed six goats by entering a cattle enclosure at Rehna village in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident reported late on Monday night has triggered panic in the area, with the villagers demanding financial aid from the administration for the family whose goats were killed.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: From Last Date To Submit Income Tax Return to Steps To File ITR Online and Documents Required, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

The sarpanch of the village informed the wildlife department about the incident on Tuesday. A wildlife official who visited the village confirmed that the goats were killed by a leopard, whose pugmarks were also visible near the cattle enclosure.

Nazakat, a villager, said the leopard entered the village late at night on Monday and went straight to the cattle enclosure belonging to a person named Sekul and attacked the goats.

Also Read | National Flag Day 2025: What Do Saffron, White and Green Colours Represent in Tiranga? What Does Blue Ashoka Chakra Mean?.

Hearing the noise, some villagers rushed out of their homes and saw the leopard running towards the hills located nearby.

Another villager named Kamru claimed that two of his goats were missing.

"As our village is located close to the Aravalli range, leopards have been spotted in the area earlier too. The goats were the only source of income for Sekul and we demand financial assistance for him,” Nazakat said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)