Mumbai, July 22: The last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024–25 has been extended to September 15, 2025, offering relief to salaried individuals and other non-audit taxpayers. Initially set for July 31, the deadline was pushed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) due to revisions in ITR forms, system development updates, and delays in TDS credit reflection. The decision aims to provide taxpayers ample time to complete their filings accurately and without pressure.

This extension also ensures that taxpayers don’t rush through their submissions and can rectify any errors before finalising. Filing ITR not only fulfils a legal obligation but also helps claim refunds and carry forward losses. However, failing to file by the extended deadline can still lead to penalties and interest charges. So, for those yet to file, it’s the perfect time to gather necessary documents and complete the task. Let’s know the last date to file ITR, the documents required and the steps to file your ITR online. What Is the Last Date To File ITR for FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26), July 31 or September 15? What Is the Deadline To Pay Final Tax Without Penalty? All You Need To Know As Income Tax Department Extends Due Date.

When is the Last Date to File ITR?

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024–25 (Assessment Year 2025–26) from July 31 to September 15, 2025, for salaried and non-audit taxpayers. For businesses requiring audits, the due date is October 31, and for entities involved in international or specified domestic transactions, it's November 30. If the deadline is missed, taxpayers can file a belated return by December 31, 2025. However, this may attract penalties and interest. ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

Steps to File ITR

Visit the official e‑filing portal at incometax.gov.in. Log in using your PAN/Aadhaar, password, and OTP verification. Navigate to E‑file, then look for File Income Tax Return, and select "AY 2025–26." Choose the correct ITR form (ITR‑1 to ITR‑4) based on your income type. Enter your income, deductions, TDS, and tax payment details. Preview the summary, submit the return, and verify using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or EVC.

Documents Required for ITR Filing

Form 16, Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Bank Statements, Investment Proofs, Capital Gains Statements, and Other Income Proofs

Missing the ITR filing deadline can lead to penalties, including interest charges of 1% per month under Section 234A and late fees up to INR 5,000 under Section 234F. Taxpayers who miss the September 15 deadline can still file a belated return by December 31, but carrying forward losses or claiming certain benefits won’t be allowed. Additionally, revised returns can be filed until December 31 to correct errors in the original submission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).