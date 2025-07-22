Mumbai, July 22: India is celebrating National Flag Day 2025 today, July 22, to mark official adoption of the Tricolour as the country's national flag. India's National Flag, commonly known as the Tricolour or Tiranga, represent the nation's unity, history and values. Each component of the Tricolour - saffron, white, green and the blue Ashoka Chakra - holds deep significance. What do the three colours represent in the National Flag? What does the blue Ashoka Chakra mean? As we celebrate National Flag Day 2025, let’s get to know the meaning behind the colours and symbol at the heart of the Indian flag.

India observes National Flag Day on July 22 each year because the Constituent Assembly of India officially adopted the Indian National Flag on July 22, 1947. The present-day flag with three coloured stripes – saffron, white and green – and the blue Ashoka Chakra in the centre was adopted after several modifications over the years. Tiranga DP for Facebook and Wallpapers for Har Ghar Tiranga Movement, Step-by-Step Guide To Upload Profile Image of Indian National Flag on Social Media.

What Do Colours Represent in Indian National Flag?

Saffron means courage, sacrifice and the spirit of renunciation. It stands for selflessness and valor. White represents peace, truth, purity and honesty. It reminds citizens of harmony and unity. Green signifies fertility, prosperity, growth, and auspiciousness of the land and its environment. Flag Code of India: Rules for Storing and Disposing of Tiranga, National Flag With Full Dignity and Respect After Republic Day Explained.

What Does Blue Ashoka Chakra Mean in Indian National Flag?

The Ashoka Chakra is a navy blue wheel with 24 spokes, placed at the center of the white band. It is inspired by the Dharma Chakra (Wheel of Law) depicted on the abacus of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka. It represents eternal wheel of law, justice and unceasing progress. Each spoke represents values such as love, courage, patience, peacefulness, kindness, and righteousness.

