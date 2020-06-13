Latest News | Letter in Circulation on Atul Srivastava's Demise Unsubstantial: SAIL

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Saturday said "an unsubstantiated" letter is being circulated with respect to death of company's Director Atul Srivastava to gain personal interest.

Srivastava was Director (Personnel) at SAIL. He died at Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday.

On Thursday, SAIL said the official was admitted at the hospital, with which it has tied up to provide healthcare services to its employees and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He was also having high fever for the past few days.

However, on Srivastava's COVID test report, the company said the report had come negative.

"This is in response to one unsubstantiated letter being circulated in social media regarding the unfortunate demise of Director (Personnel) of SAIL and the management of COVID at Company HQ at New Delhi, SAIL would like to clarify... (that) the Company stands strong and united with the bereaved family of Late Shri Atul Srivastava, Director (Personnel), SAIL at this time of unfortunate loss of theirs and SAIL as a whole," the company said in a statement.

According to the letter in question, "there is an attempt (from SAIL) to cover up the matter surrounding the unfortunate demise of Srivastava".

SAIL said the signatory of the letter Raj Solanki was demanding personal gains from the top management, which was untenable.

There are ample possibilities that only for the sake of fulfilling personal gains, an attempt has been made to indulge in vendetta and arm-twist the management by spreading rumour and casting aspersions with this kind of unsubstantiated letter, it added.

However, all such misadventures will have been foiled and the SAIL is determined to fight back, the statement said.

SAIL said it is a pro-employee organisation.

The company has all already taken all measures and steps as per the guidelines of the central government to ensure safe and healthy work atmosphere, including flexible work schedules and rosters.

At such unprecedented times, the company did not hesitate to make special tie-ups with two renowned healthcare providers namely Max Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals for facilitating enhanced healthcare facilities to the employees and thier dependents.

"It is thus reiterated that at such a delicate moment, the company expects everyone to stand in solidarity instead of making imaginative allegations and indulge in innuendos and conjectures," it said.

