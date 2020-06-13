Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink, Assam Kuil King on June 13, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Information Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 12:57 PM IST
Lottery. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Guwahati, June 11: Assam state lottery results for Saturday, June 13, will be declared online on the Assam Lottery's official website- assamlotteries.com. People who have tried their luck can visit the Assam lottery 2020 website and check if they have won in any of the three lotteries that are out in the state every day. The Assam Lotteries, which takes place every day, are being organised throughout the week. The Saturday lottery in Assam is known as 'Assam Future Good', 'Assam Singam Pink' and 'Assam Kuil King'.

At 12 noon, the result for "Assam Future Good" has been announced, The results for other lotteries- 'Assam Singam Pink' and 'Assam Kuil King' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm on Saturday, respectively. The first prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh. The second winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000. Click Here to Check Assam Lottery Results for Saturday, June 3, 2020.

The prize money for all three lotteries is the same every day. The state lottery results in Assam are announced by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The winners have to follow some rules and regulations after they win big prize money. AN individual winning over Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim within thirty days of declaration of lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery.

