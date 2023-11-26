New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation of India on Sunday celebrated Constitution Day-Samvidhan Divas and all employees were administered the pledge of Preamble.

Samvidhan Divas is celebrated on November 26 every year.

In the spirit of celebration, LIC Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty administered the pledge of Preamble to all employees of the corporation through virtual mode, the insurer said in a statement.

Employees from all the offices of the corporation joined to take the pledge, it said.

