Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan have received light to moderate rain, bringing down the mercury by a few notches, the Met office said on Wednesday.

Shahpura town in Jaipur recorded moderate rain of 51 mm on Tuesday night, followed by 16 each in Paota in the district and Didwana in Nagaur, it said.

Many places in Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Sikar and several other districts recorded light downpour, the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Bundi at 11.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 12.3 degrees in Sangaria.

There is a possibility of light rain only in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and adjoining areas on Wednesday.

The temperature can drop by 2-4 degrees from Thursday. PTI AG HMB

