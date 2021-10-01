Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) Five people have been arrested for alleged involvement in thefts in Naupada area of Thane city, police said on Friday.

Also Read | UPSC CDS II Result 2020 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at upsc.gov.in.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkat Andale said stolen goods worth Rs 1.69 lakh were recovered from the five, comprising four women and a man, who is an autorickshaw driver.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 To Go Live at Midnight for Plus Members, Check Details Here.

He said the accused, all residents of Kalwa, were held after CCTV footage of the places where the thefts took place were checked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)