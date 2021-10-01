Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale will begin today at midnight for Plus members. Just like Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2021, Flipkart's Sale will also bring exciting offers and discounts on several products including smartphones, laptops, wearables, smart TVs and other electronics. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce company, on Wednesday, revealed several curtain-raiser deals. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank & ICICI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount to cardholders. Let's take a look at some of the top deals revealed from Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 To Begin at Midnight for Prime Members; Check Discounts & Offers on Smartphones, Appliances & More.

Apple iPhone SE is available at Rs 25,999 for the 64GB model under the curtain-raiser deals. At midnight, Plus members will also be able to get their hands on iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 12 smartphones at a discount price.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Over 1 billion colours of QLED bundled with the audio of in-built soundbar by JBL & Harman - Flipkart presents the new range of Nokia Smart TVs, starting from just ₹39,999. Sale starts on #TheBigBillionDays #TheBigBillionDaysSpecials — Flipkart (@Flipkart) October 1, 2021

Flipkart is yet to reveal the effective pricing of the same. Realme X7 Pro 8GB + 128GB model will be made available at Rs 27,999. On October 2, 2021, Poco C31 phone's sale will go live at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant will be offered at Rs 8,999. Galaxy F42 5G will be sold at an introductory price of Rs 17,999, Realme 8i at Rs 11,999.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Flipkart will also be revealing several major deals on laptops, TVs, fitness bands, headphones and other electronics. Electronics and accessories will be available with up to an 80 percent discount. In addition to discounts, there will also be bundled offers in the form of exchange, cashback and payment offer. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 will compete against Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

