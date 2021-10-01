New Delhi, October 1: The Union Public Service Commission has released the result for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 on Friday, October 1. The result has been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to view and download the result for UPSC CDS Exam II, 2020. MHT CET Result 2021 Declared for MCA, MArch and MHMCT Exams; Candidates Can Check Scores on Official Website cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official notification, T"he results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter." Scroll down to know how to check the result. Alternatively, click here for direct link to view and download UPSC CDS Result II, 2020.

Here Is How To Check UPSC CDS Result II, 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the home page click on the link that says, 'Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 (OTA)' under 'What's New' section

A new web page will open

Click on the document link for 'Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 (OTA)'

The result will appear on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the result for future references. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination on working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or over telephone No. 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2021 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).