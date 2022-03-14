Nagpur, Mar 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed by his elder brother and mother for ransacking their shanty under the influence of liquor in Nandanvan area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The deceased Shubham Nanote often used to pick fights with his brother Narendra Nanote (27) and his mother Ranjana (45).

In the wee hours of Monday, Shubham came home in an inebriated condition and picked a quarrel with his brother. He reportedly ransacked household material, police said.

In a fit if rage, Ashok and Ranjana stragled Shubham's throat, resulting in his death.

A case of murder has been registered.

