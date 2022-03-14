iQOO Z6 5G India Launch has been set for March 16, 2022. The company has teased the handset on its official iQOO India Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The device has also been listed on Amazon India, revealing its key specifications. The handset is claimed to be the fastest smartphone in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 segment on Amazon India. iQOO Z6 5G To Be Launched in India Soon, Price & Specifications Tipped Online.

iQOO Z6 5G is likely will sport a 6.58-inch with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. According to the Amazon India website, the Snapdragon 695 chipset has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 4,10,563 points, higher than the Snapdragon 750G powered smartphones.

iQOO Z6 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Experience fascinatingly smooth display with Fastest 5G Smartphone in 15K segment* Don’t missout the 120Hz FHD+ Display in iQOO Z6 5G. Launching on 16th March 2022! Know More on @amazonIN - https://t.co/KMDnM9fyU7#iQOOZ65G #iQOO #FullyLoaded #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/uQtx7kRsdZ — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 13, 2022

The handset will come with a 5-layer liquid cooling system that will reduce the surface temperature of the mobile phone by about 3 degrees. Apart from this, the Amazon teaser does not reveal much. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

