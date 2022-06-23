Gondia (Maha), Jun 23 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was injured after a leopard attacked him in a village in Goregaon tehsil of Maharashtra's Gondia district, officials said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Rajesh Kamble, a resident of Gehlatola, was injured in the incident that occurred around 10.30 am on June 23, they said.

Range forest officer (Goregaon) Manoj Gadve said Kamble had gone to a field in the village for collecting black berries, when a sub adult leopard that was hiding in a Pangoli Nullah nearby pounced on him.

Kamble sustained injuries on his left hand and head, although he was not seriously hurt. He is being provided assistance as per the rules, another official said.

Following the incident, the forest department has increased patrolling in the area and people have been asked not to move alone or late evening.

