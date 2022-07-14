Nagpur, Jul 14 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons following a quarrel at a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Shankar Nagar area of the city late on Wednesday night, an official said.

Saroj alias Sonu Ijaj Khan, a resident of Uthhan Nagar, turned his vehicle towards the petrol pump and objected to some youngsters driving an autorickshaw on the wrong side of the road, he said.

Following a heated exchange, the unidentified men stabbed the victim repeatedly with sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway.

