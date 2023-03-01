Nagpur, Mar 1 (PTI) Maha Metro Nagpur on Wednesday said it has planned a special drive this month to showcase the potential business spaces at its various stations here for giving on lease.

In a press release, it said that as of now, Maha Metro Nagpur offers 108 small spaces, collectively measuring 52,400 square feet. In addition, 40 large spaces measuring 1.63 lakh sq ft also await leasing. Thus collectively, 148 large and small spaces are to be leased and the total space is 2,15,400 sq ft.

Maha Metro said it is inviting local trading and business communities in an event to be held from March 9-10. As part of this activity, the participants would be given a detailed presentation on the business spaces available. If demanded, they would also be taken around metro stations on Aqua and Orange lines to showcase the business spaces offered on lease.

Those willing to be part of this event will have to register themselves. The process will start from March 3. A form will have to be filled for it. The entry form will be available at Metro stations or it can also be downloaded through a link shared on social media accounts of Maha Metro, it said.

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro rail and laid the foundation stone of the second phase of the project.

