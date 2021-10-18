Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) Police have detained a 16-year-old boy for allegedly stealing a cash box kept at a pandal here in Maharashtra during the recently held Navratri festival, an official said on Monday.

The theft took place on the intervening night of October 14 and 15 at the prayer venue in a housing complex on Ghodbunder Road, Kasarwadavali police station's senior inspector Kishore Khairnar said.

On Saturday, the police got a tip-off that a boy was trying to sell the box and the money kept in it at a scrap dealer's shop here.

The police then nabbed the boy and recovered Rs 3,500 cash and the box from his possession, he said.

A case was registered against the minor under Indian Penal Code Section 380 (theft) and he was sent to a remand home, he added.

