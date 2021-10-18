Tata Motors will officially announce the prices of the Punch SUV today in India. The company had unveiled the Punch SUV earlier this month. Bookings of the vehicle are now open and interested customers can book their SUV via the Tata Motors website or dealerships by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. The launch event of Punch SUV will begin at 11 am IST and will be streamed live via the Tata Motors Cars YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Tata Punch gets R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, signature LED tail lamps, classic SUV design with cladding on doors, stylish roof tails and is built on Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture platform. Tata Punch SUV Unveiled in India; Check Bookings, Expected Prices & Specifications.

The Tata Punch SUV will be offered in four trim options - Creative, Pure, Accomplished and Adventure. Under the bonnet, it features a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron BS6 engine which generates 85bhp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Tata Punch SUV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The engine is coupled with 5-speed AMT/manual transmission. It also gets two drive modes - Eco and City.

Tata Punch SUV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

On the inside, the Punch SUV sports a 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, tilt steering, fast USB charger, rear armrest, adjustable driver seat, fully automatic temperature control and a push-start button. For safety, it gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, brake sway control, front fog lamp with cornering function, parametric alarm system and more.

