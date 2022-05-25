Nashik, May 25 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days that raised the tally of infections to 4,76,095, an official said on Wednesday.

The district has reported 8,899 casualties, while the count of recoveries has reached 4,67,187, he said.

There are currently nine active cases in the district, the official said.

Of the total number of cases, 2,72,833 were from Nashik city, 1,77,122 from other parts of the district, 13,885 from Malegaon and 8,339 from outside the district, the administration said.

