Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) Offences were registered against three shopkeepers for allegedly selling banned nylon kite strings in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Income Tax Slabs: Know Current Tax Rates for Individuals Under New and Old Tax Regimes Ahead of Budget 2023.

During checks carried out by Tulinj police, it was found that three shopkeepers had stocked and sold nylon kite strings at their establishments for Makar Sankranti festival, an official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Hike Dearness Allowance This Month? Check Latest News Update Here.

Offences under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code have been registered, he said.

The police also seized banned kite strings worth Rs 14,500, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)