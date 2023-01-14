Delhi, January 14: Government employees of several states got a hike in the dearness allowance as they welcomed the New Year. The change occurs as central government employees expect an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) in the upcoming months on basis of 7th pay commission.

The central government is soon likely to announce DA hike for its employees on basis of 7th pay commission. The Center has already announced a 3% DA increase for its employees in January and a 4% increase starting in July 2022. The DA was raised to 38% after the second increment. The Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) are updated twice a year, on January 1 and July 1 of each year, and the Central Government Employees must be aware of this. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government to Decide on Fitment Factor Hike After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here

At this point, a 4% increase in DA in January 2023 seems likely. According to media reports, the dearness allowance hike in January 2023 will be similar to the allowance issued around Diwali last year.

However, the hike in Dearness Allowance will be decided on the basis of inflation rate and the recommendations of the 7th pay commission. If the rate of inflation is high at that time, then there are chances that the DA will be hiked more. 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Get Pending 18-Month DA Arrears After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

