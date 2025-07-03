Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally of the viral infection so far this year to 2,547, the health department said.

The state reported one death from Nagpur, taking the total number to 39 since January, an official statement said. The deceased was suffering from comorbidity, the statement added.

A total of 39 patients have succumbed to the virus in the state since January 1, of whom 38 had comorbidities (pre-existing health conditions that can increase the risk of severe illness), the statement said.

Of the new COVID-19 positive cases, four are from Mumbai, one from Thane Municipal Corporation (MC), one from Pune, seven from Pune MC and one from Nagpur.

The health department said it has conducted 31,804 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1, adding that 2,436 patients have recovered till date.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has reported 998 cases, including 551 in June and 10 in July, so far this year.

