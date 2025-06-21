Latest News | Man Absconding in UP Police Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case Held

Agency News PTI| Jun 21, 2025 11:12 PM IST
Latest News | Man Absconding in UP Police Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case Held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A man who was absconding since 2024 in connection with UP Police Recruitment exam paper leak case has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal said Ajay, a resident of Shamli district, was arrested from Muzaffarnagar.

The STF had lodged a case against Ajay under sections 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC on February 29, 2024.

He also said that the accused carried a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head.

Following allegations of paper leak, the state government had on February 24, 2024 cancelled the police constable recruitment examination held on February 17 and 18, and ordered a re-test within six months.

More than 48 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

The government had also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the allegations.PTI COR NAV

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A man who was absconding since 2024 in connection with UP Police Recruitment exam paper leak case has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

    Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal said Ajay, a resident of Shamli district, was arrested from Muzaffarnagar.

    The STF had lodged a case against Ajay under sections 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC on February 29, 2024.

    He also said that the accused carried a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head.

    Following allegations of paper leak, the state government had on February 24, 2024 cancelled the police constable recruitment examination held on February 17 and 18, and ordered a re-test within six months.

    More than 48 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

    The government had also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the allegations.PTI COR NAV

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

