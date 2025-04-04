Gurugram, Apr 4 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly beating a labourer to death for demanding money for work, officials said on Friday.

Amit (29), a resident of Haryana's Rewari district, was found dead on March 31, police said.

According to the police complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, the accused -- identified as Vikas (25) -- hired Amit for a work for which he demanded Rs 500, but the former said he would pay Rs 500.

A quarrel followed during which the accused along with his accomplices thrashed Amit with sticks before fleeing the spot. Amit succumbed to his injuries later, police said.

Police arrested Vikas, a resident of Haryana's Jind district, from near the Basai flyover on Friday, a Gurugram Police spokesman said.

"We are questioning Vikas and conducting raids to arrest the other accused," he said.

