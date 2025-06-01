Kaushambi (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-month-old buffalo calf in the Saini police station area of this district on Sunday, police said.

The accused was allegedly caught in the act by the calf's owner, they said.

Sirathu Circle Officer (CO), Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma, said, "One Urmila Devi, a resident of Kesariya village, filed a complaint alleging that around 3 am on Sunday, Paras Nath from her village was found sexually assaulting her buffalo calf. She alleged that he also beat the animal."

As Urmila Devi attempted to call the police, Paras Nath fled the scene, the CO said.

Following the incident, she said that her calf has been unable to eat or stand.

"A case has been registered at Saini police station under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Efforts are on to arrest the accused," the officer said.

