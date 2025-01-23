A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh where a man allegedly raped a goat in Bulandshahr. An FIR was filed against the accused after a video surfaced online showing the accused sexually assaulting a goat at his farm in Bulandshahr. It is reported that the incident took place at a farm in Badnora village under Salempur Police Station. The accused has been identified as Chandrabhan Singh. Singh, a retired NTPC employee, lives in Gokuldham colony and runs an animal farm where he raises goats and pigs. The Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against Singh for sexually abusing the animal after local Shiv Sena workers met the SSP and showed him video evidence. In the viral clip, Chandrabhan Singh is seen dragging the goat into a room and emerging nude. Bestiality Horror in Mainpuri: 'Drug Addict' Youth Arrested for Raping and Killing Goat in Uttar Pradesh, Was Also Convicted for Sexually Assaulting Mother.

Man Rapes Goat in Uttar Pradesh

उत्तर प्रदेश : बुलंदशहर में बकरी से रेप, Video वायरल होने के बाद पशु फॉर्म संचालक चंद्रभान सिंह पर FIR !! शिवसेना का आरोप– ये व्यक्ति रोजाना अपने फॉर्म हाउस पर बेजुबान जानवरों से यौन संबंध बनाता है। pic.twitter.com/5Iu89qmp5z — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 23, 2025

Video of Man Raping Goat Goes Viral

Police Issue Statement After Incident Comes to Light

थाना सलेमपुर क्षेत्र के ग्राम बदनोरा का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने तथा वीडियो के संबंध में थाना सलेमपुर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत करने के संबंध में क्षेत्राधिकारी शिकारपुर की बाइट। pic.twitter.com/at37xX2Mlf — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) January 23, 2025

