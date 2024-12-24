Sultanpur (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A car rammed into a tractor-trolley on the Lucknow-Ballia road in Gosain Ganj area, leaving a man dead, officials said Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Udit Kumara Singh (39), a resident of Prayagraj.

Gosain Ganj Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Singh said, "Around 11.45 pm on Monday, a tractor-trolley was travelling toward Kadipur when a speeding car collided with it near the sugar mill on the Lucknow-Ballia road".

"The car overturned upon impact. There were two people inside the car. One of them managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle, but the other got trapped inside," the SHO said, adding the trapped person sustained severe head injuries.

"Upon hearing the loud noise of the collision, locals rushed to the spot and called a 108 ambulance. The injured man was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The hospital also informed Kotwali Nagar Police about the incident through a memo," Singh said.

Police are conducting legal proceedings and further investigating the case.

