Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 29-year-old man to jail for eight years on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl in 2013.

Also Read | EPFO Added 16.26 Lakh Members in November 2022, Data Shows First-Time Job Seekers Joining Organised Sector.

Fast Track Special Court judge, Aaj Sudharashan, on Friday sentenced Vattiyoorkavu resident Lal Prakash to eight years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

Also Read | India’s Forex Reserves Zoom by USD 10.417 Billion to USD 572 Billion, One of Biggest Weekly Jumps in Recent Times.

According to prosecution, Prakash under the pretext of marriage, lured into the trap the 14-year-old child in 2013 and raped her at a friend's house. The girl was not allowed to contact her family.

The police came to know about her whereabouts after two weeks, when she got in touch with her family from a phone.

Special public prosecutor, R S Vijay Mohan said the court examined 26 witnesses, 21 documents and 19 other pieces of evidence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)