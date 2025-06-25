New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A 26-year-old man disguised in a burqa who allegedly killed a 19-year-old woman by pushing her off the roof of her house after an argument broke out between them in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar, has been arrested, an official said on Wednesday.

Police sources said the two were in a relationship and the woman was upset that the man was marrying another woman.

Taufeeq, resident of Rampur, in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested late night on Tuesday for allegedly pushing the young woman from the rooftop on Monday morning, the official said.

She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, following which murder charges were added to the police case.

According to police sources, Taufeeq came to the woman's house on the fifth floor wearing a burqa when an argument broke out between them.

The incident occurred on Monday morning and was reported to Jyoti Nagar police station around 8.30 am.

CCTV footage from the area are being scanned to ascertain the sequence of events.

