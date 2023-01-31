Kochi, Jan 31 (PTI) A 62-year-old man from Kerala was arrested for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of a private airlines, which landed at the airport here on January 29.

According to Police, a case under various provisions of the Aircraft Act was registered against Thrissur resident, Sukumaran.

The case was registered on January 29 and the man was arrested after completing formalities. Later, he was let off on bail, they said.

As per the FIR, the man was found smoking inside the lavatory of Spicejet airways mid-flight and was apprehended by the crew who handed over him to the airport authorities.

