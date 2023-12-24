Latur, Dec 24 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was arrested from Beed city for allegedly snatching gold chains at a rally of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange held recently, police said on Sunday.

Police recovered stolen chains worth Rs 2 lakh from the accused Umesh Talle on Saturday, an official said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

A case of theft was registered and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)