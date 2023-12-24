New Delhi, December 24: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the tentative schedule for the SBI Clerk recruitment examination. The exam, which aims to fill 8283 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) positions in the clerical cadre, is set to take place on January 5, 6, 11, and 12. Applicants can find the notice on the official SBI website sbi.co.in.

The selection process for the SBI clerk recruitment 2023 includes an online examination (comprising preliminary and main exams) and a test in the designated local language. The preliminary exam, a one-hour online objective test, is worth a total of 100 marks and is divided into three sections: English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Over 60,000 Posts, Registration Begins on December 27 at uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the official notice, there will be penalties for incorrect answers in the objective tests, with one-fourth of the marks assigned to each question deducted for each wrong answer. Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

Candidates must achieve a minimum aggregate score, with a 5% relaxation in the minimum qualifying percentage provided for candidates from SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, ESM, and DESM categories.

The bank will determine the minimum qualifying marks on aggregate, and there are no prescribed minimum qualifying marks for individual subjects. Section-wise marks will not be maintained.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to Check Notice

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in. Select the clerk recruitment link on the homepage. Click on the exam date notice. The pdf file will appear on the screen. Download and save the page for your reference.

Eligibility for the exam requires candidates to have completed graduation. The age limit for applicants is set between 20 and 28 years. Successful candidates will start with a base salary of Rs 17,900, which will increase to Rs 19,900 after two advance increments.

