Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) A man on the run for 11 months in a murder case has been arrested, a police official said on Monday.

Rohitkumar Shankar Paswan (24) is accused of attacking Ankush Raj with a chopper and sword on January 30 this year in Mira Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Jayant Bajbale said.

"Eleven people were arrested for the crime, while three were on the run. Acting on a tip off, on December 9, Paswan was held when he came to visit a kin near Chena bridge in Kashimira," the DCP said.

Efforts are on to nab the other two absconding accused, Bajbale added.

