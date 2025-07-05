Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his son were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Meerut-Karnal highway in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night in the Jhinjhana police station area.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 05 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Sharma said Kausar and his son Farman (6) were travelling on the motorcycle when it was hit by a speeding truck near Vedkhedi Morh. The truck driver fled after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)