New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his uncle to death over a property dispute in outer Delhi's Nangloi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a house in Nangloi on December 23.

According to a police officer, the deceased was identified as Kabir Azam (54), an auto driver. He had received three stab wounds in abdomen due to which he died on the spot.

"After sustained efforts, the police team was finally able to arrest Bashir from Nangloi on early morning of Monday," another officer said.

Bashir, an employee of a factory, lived on the ground floor of the same building with his parents and two brothers.

Police said Kabir and his nephews used to quarrel over a property dispute, as he wanted to sell the house where they were staying.

On December 23, Kabir and Bashir had an argument over the same issue and it escalated into a fight. Bashir allegedly stabbed Kabir and fled from the scene, police said. --

