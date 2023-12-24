Lucknow, December 24: The Allahabad High Court has invited applications from candidates for the post of Advocate. The application process for the same will begin on January 15, 2024. The last date to submit the application form is February 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

As per the official notification, the Allahabad recruitment drive is being held to fill 83 vacancies in the organisation. The dates for the Preliminary examination are likely to be announced in due course of time. To apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023, the maximum age of candidates should be 35 years. UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 87 Specialist Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

Applicants belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,400. On the other hand, the application fee is Rs 1,200 for SC/ST category candidates who are citizens of the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates in the PWD category who come under General, OBC, or EWS and reside in the State of Uttar Pradesh have to pay Rs 750 as application fees while PWD candidates belonging to the SC/ST category and are residents of the state have to pay Rs 500. AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 119 Junior and Senior Assistant Posts, Know How to Apply at aai.aero.

The notification also stated that all candidates from other states than Uttar Pradesh must pay Rs 1400 as application fees. For more details, applicants can check the official website of Allahabad High Court.

