Hathras (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and his friend was also killed during the ensuing argument in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Thursday, police said.

The alleged incident occurred in the Nagla Kali village under the Sahpau police station area.

The deceased woman has been identified as Gauri, 23, originally from Aligarh. She had been married for approximately three years to Aditya.

However, she had reportedly developed a relationship with a distant relative, and had recently moved out of her husband's home to live with him in the village.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeevi Nath Sinha said, "Upon discovering his wife's whereabouts, Aditya, accompanied by three other friends, arrived at the village."

A heated dispute erupted and Aditya allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with a knife, leading to her death, the SP said.

The violence escalated when others intervened. "When the woman's friend and others intervened, Aditya's friend Aman sustained injuries from a stick. He was sent to Agra for treatment, where he also died," SP Sinha added.

"Based on a written complaint, a case is being registered," Sinha said, adding, "Efforts are being made to arrest the accused husband and his associates."

