Itanagar, Mar 28 (PTI) A group of 18 students from Manipur University's National Security Studies Department completed a six-day educational field trip to Tawang and border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, gaining insights into the region's strategic, historical, and cultural significance, an official statement said on Friday.

The tour provided students with a first-hand understanding of the geo-strategic importance of India's border areas, the pivotal role of the Indian Army in national security and development, and the deep-rooted cultural heritage of Tawang.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

It also highlighted the harmonious civil-military relations in the region, showcasing the Army's commitment to nation-building and community engagement, the defence communiqué said

During their visit, the students interacted with the Tawang station commander, who provided a comprehensive briefing on the region's security dynamics.

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

They explored key landmarks, including the Maj Bob Khathing Museum of Valour, Tawang Monastery, and the Giant Buddha, enriching their understanding of the area's spiritual, cultural, and historical legacy.

A poignant moment of the trip was their visit to the Tawang War Memorial, where they paid homage to the bravehearts of the 1962 War.

The light and sound show vividly narrated stories of courage, sacrifice, and resilience of the Indian armed forces, leaving a lasting impact on the students, the statement said.

Their visit to the Maj Bob Khathing Museum of Valour was especially significant, instilling immense pride in one of Manipur's greatest sons, whose contributions to Tawang and the nation remain an enduring inspiration.

The educational tour concluded on an enriching note, equipping students with first-hand knowledge of India's border regions, their strategic importance, and the ongoing developmental efforts.

The experience fostered a deeper appreciation for national security, heritage, and the Indian Army's critical role in safeguarding and uplifting remote border communities, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)