Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has reported consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter at 11.70 crore, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company had registered consolidated net at Rs 16.57 crore during corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2022 the consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 23.66 crore, as against Rs 30.39 crore registered in the same period of last year.

The consolidated total income went up to Rs 119.07 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 113.90 crore registered in the same period of last financial year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2022 the consolidated total income stood at Rs 239.83 crore as against Rs 223.57 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

"This quarter has been a subdued quarter due to seasonality. We will continue to leverage our new launches to enhance the momentum and at the same time provide the needed impetus for better customer experience," company Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman said.

During the quarter under review, the company said it launched RainbowLuv matchmaking application to serve the LGBT community and also techiematrimony, exclusive matchmaking services to those in the information technology sector.

