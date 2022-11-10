Delhi, November 10: The Central government employees may get some good news soon as the government might take its decision upon revising the fitment factor that the employees union have been demanding, media reports have said. A long pressing demand of the central government employees unions has been to hike the fitment factor. The endless wait of central government employees who have been pressing for the demand to raise the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times under 7th pay commission recommendations may end soon.

The Fitment Factor is the modification of Basic Salary (Basic Pay) by the specific element. All categories of workers in Central Government Services receive the Fitment Factor benefit. According to the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, the fitment factor is currently 2.57. 7th Pay Commission Good News: DA Hiked by 4%, Big Update on Arrears For Government Employees of This State

According to the fitment factor, the current minimum wage for central employees is Rs. 18,000. Currently, the fitting factor is 2.57 times. The central staff, however, wants it increased to 3.68 times. At the same time, if the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. 7th Pay Commission Constituted To Revise Salary of State Government Staff, Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

In September this year, the Union Cabinet announced Diwali bonanza for the government employees and released additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 4 percent to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2022. They have had significant relief from inflation as a result. However, these workers are currently awaiting an increase in the fitting factor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2022 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).