New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Civic authorities took 440 demolition actions against illegal constructions in January, the MCD said on Tuesday.

Besides, 85 sealing actions and 35 actions against illegal plotting were taken during the same period, officials said.

In the last couple of months, there have been intermittent bans on construction and demolition activities due to GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) measures to curb pollution levels in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

"As soon as this phase was over, the MCD immediately swung into action by resuming its demolition and sealing actions against unauthorised constructions," it said.

The actions have been conducted in line with the Master Plan - 2021, Unified Building Bye-Laws - 2016, and the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act - 1957, the officials said.

The MCD steered the demolition and sealing actions, "majorly targeting illegal plotting or colonisation on agricultural land", it said.

"In spite of GRAP-III measures in force at various points of time in the month of January, the MCD has taken 440 demolition actions, 85 sealing actions and 35 actions against illegal plotting or colonisation, thus, getting the approximate 70 acres of area freed from illegal plotting or colonisation," the statement said.

In the last two days, the MCD undertook "31 demolition actions, eight sealing actions and four actions against illegal plotting or colonisation (approximate seven acres of area freed) in various areas and colonies across the capital, ie Dera Mandi, Bhati, Said-ul-Azaib, Chattarpur, Burari, Jaitpur, Narela, etc", it said.

It was also observed that basic amenities such as electricity and water sometimes prompts illegal construction-related activities. Therefore, proper coordination has been made with the power supply companies and the Delhi Jal Board to immediately disconnect electricity and water connections and communications have been sent to them, the statement said.

"The prime target (in these actions) are the unauthorised constructions/illegal plotting/colonisation/construction in unauthorised colonies at its nascent stage, to preclude any further scope of its further upcoming," the civic body said.

"The MCD strictly countenances the unauthorised constructions, and has been enforcing all regulations mandated under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act Act - 1957 and utilising its available infrastructures to raze down any such illegal construction," it added.

The civic body added that these actions shall be further intensified in the coming days.

