Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) A two-day "Mech Tech" seminar-cum-exhibition at Chandimandir Military Station was inaugurated by Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani on Monday.

It aims to provide a comprehensive platform for sharing thoughts and latest technological advancement on 'future landscape of mechanised warfare and infusion of niche technology', an official statement said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 04 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The event underscored the imperative need for technological evolution in mechanised warfare, keeping in view the emerging threats and evolving battlefield milieu, it said.

Several senior serving and veteran military officers, renowned names from defence industry and academia discussed AI, autonomous systems, advanced armour protection, next generation communication networks and enhanced firepower solutions to ensure that Indian Army's mechanised platforms remain future-ready.

Also Read | What Is Traffic Fine Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Bengaluru Man Loses INR 5.6 Lakh After Downloading Fraudulent App To Pay Traffic Challan.

Deliberations were also carried out on various issues which are envisaged to make the existing mechanised platforms more battle worthy in terms of mobility, firepower and survivability.

Army Commander Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C, Western Command interacted with representatives of industry and academia and emphasised the role of indigenous defence capabilities, aligning with the Government of India's vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in the defence sector.

He said that in the present decade of transformation, technology is the key component for the Army to become a future ready force and be a strong pillar of 'Sashakt Bharat'.

A large number of new generation weapons and equipment are being inducted in the Army and at the same time there is a huge scope to infuse technology in existing weapon systems to enhance their capability and make better fighting platforms. The Mech Tech seminar cum Exhibition is a step in this direction, infusing technology in existing mechanised platforms, the statement said.

The Army commander impressed upon the need to invest in research and development by industry and academia to give further impetus to startups and premier education institutes especially in states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana as this region holds immense potential both in terms of human resource as well as a large industry base, he said.

Many senior Army officers discussed emerging challenges for mechanised warfare from contemporary conflicts and plausible trajectory for future mechanised warfare on the inaugural day of the event.

Prominent defence industry players, research organisations and startups showcased innovative solutions for combat vehicles, sensor based warfare, and digitalised command and control systems.

The event witnessed insightful panel discussions, live demonstration of emerging technologies, and interactive question and answer sessions aimed at fostering collaboration between the military and technology developers.

Eight academic incubators from IIT (start-ups), 54 representatives from premier academic institutes such as IIT Ropar, IIT Jammu, IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and IIT Mandi are also participating in the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)