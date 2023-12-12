Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) Trial runs were conducted on Tuesday on the 5.4-km stretch between two stations of the Metro Railway's Kavi Subhash to NSC Bose Airport project as preparation for starting commercial services, an official said.

The two stations are Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay.

The trial runs were conducted to keep the machinery and staff ready for commissioning, the Metro official said.

During the trial runs, five round trips were made with an air-conditioned rake to check tracks, power supply, proper docking of rake, response of station staff, etc, he said.

Metro Railway general manager P Uday Kumar Reddy inspected the newly-built Kavi Subhash station.

