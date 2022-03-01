New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) MG Motor India on Tuesday said its retail sales increased 5 per cent year-on-year to 4,528 units in February.

The automaker had retailed 4,329 units in February 2021.

"The demand remains robust as the company has garnered a healthy booking pace and is experiencing a promising growth momentum while working its way through the supply chain constraints," MG Motor India said in a statement.

It noted that Astor has attained a strong interest among the buyers, and the company is continuously working to increase the supply of the model to meet the rising demand.

"Besides this, Hector and Gloster continue to exhibit good sales trends in their respective segments," the company added.

The automaker stated that it is set to launch the all-new ZS EV in the country soon.

