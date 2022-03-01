New Delhi, March 1: In the states of North India including the country's capital Delhi, there has been a drop in the minimum temperature due to rain in the past. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, it will be cloudy in Delhi today as well as strong winds can once again disturb the cold. Today the maximum temperature in Delhi is 26 degrees and the minimum temperature is expected to be 13 degrees.

After the rains in many parts of Rajasthan, the weather has turned cold. At the same time, due to strong winds, cold is also being felt. However, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), now the weather will be clear and the sun will come out. The weather is likely to remain like this for the whole week. If we talk about today's temperature, then in most of the districts the maximum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees and the minimum temperature is expected to be 14 degrees. Weather Forecast: Rain And Thunder Forecast For Kerala, Tamil Nadu on March 2, 3

Change in weather is being seen in the state due to westerly air containing moisture. In such a situation, once again the situation of light rain is being created in many areas of the state along with thunder. On the other hand, in the next 24 hours, it will be cloudy and the maximum temperature can be 27 degrees in most of the districts, while the minimum temperature can remain 12 degrees.

After the intermittent rains for the last few days, the cold has increased in Punjab. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the state will remain cloudy throughout this week. Only today the weather is expected to be clear. There is a possibility of rain on March 2. Talking about the temperature, in most of the districts, the maximum temperature is expected to be 24 degrees and the minimum temperature is 10 degrees. Weather Forecast: Light Rain Predicted in Delhi; Fresh Western Disturbance Likely to Influence Northwest India

In Jammu and Kashmir, the weather has been changing continuously for the last few days and along with intermittent rain, snowfall is also continuing. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of rain at many places even today. This cycle will continue till March 2. Only then will the weather open. Today the maximum temperature in Srinagar is expected to be 8 and the minimum temperature is minus 2 degree Celsius. Today the maximum temperature in Jammu is expected to be 22 and the minimum temperature is 10 degree Celsius.

Most of the districts of Uttarakhand will remain cloudy throughout the day, with rain and snowfall expected in many areas. The minimum temperature is likely to remain 3 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is 13 degree Celsius today in most parts of the state.

Due to snowfall and rain on the previous day, many minimum temperatures have dropped in Himachal Pradesh. The weather will remain cold even today. In most of the districts of the state, 11 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature can remain 0 degrees.

IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall activity over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on March 3-4

