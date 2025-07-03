New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Thursday said its Finland-based group firm Holiday Club Resorts Oy has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Keskinainen kiinteisto Oy Salla Star for nearly Rs 2.35 crore.

Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), incorporated in Finland, has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with shareholders of Keskinainen kiinteisto Oy Salla Star, Finland, to acquire a 100 per cent stake in KKOSS on July 3, 2025, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing.

KKOSS is a Finnish mutual real estate company (MREC), and its line of business is to own and manage the land plot, it added.

The acquisition was completed on July 3, 2025, for a cash consideration of Rs 2,34,73,220, the filing said.

HCR has been leasing the premises of the building managed by KKOSS, and as part of the agreement executed in 2012, it has now acquired the entire shares of KKOSS, it added.

