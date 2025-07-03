New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) State-owned MOIL has reported around a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in its manganese ore output to 5.02 lakh tonnes in the April-June quarter, an official statement said Thursday.

In June, MOIL recorded its highest-ever production of 1.68 lakh tonnes of manganese ore, marking a 2 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year, the Ministry of Steel said.

"MOIL scales new heights in April-June, 2025. Registers record quarterly production since inception," it said.

Its CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena said the company's resounding performance in April-June 2025 reflects its strong fundamentals and continued growth outlook.

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest manganese ore producer.

The Nagpur-based company operates 10 underground and opencast mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

