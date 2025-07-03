Mumbai, July 3: Are you eagerly waiting to know the latest Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for today, July 3, 2025? The much-awaited Thursday lucky draw results have been declared, giving participants a chance to check if they hold the winning ticket. Operated by the Bodoland Territorial Council, this lottery has grown popular among residents of Assam and surrounding regions. For accurate and timely updates, players can access official results without any hassle. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Thursday, July 3, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers.

Besides Assam, popular lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi continue to attract many players looking for a win. The Bodoland Lottery results are regularly updated online on the official portal bodolotteries.com, offering an ads-free experience for users. With the results released thrice daily, participants can easily track their tickets and confirm winnings. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) and access the winners' list easily.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for July 3, 2025, is available at the official website bodolotteries.com. Results are declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM daily in a downloadable PDF format containing the winners’ list and ticket numbers. Avoid third-party sites with ads and verify your numbers directly through the official portal for a seamless experience. Click here to check today’s Bodoland Lottery Result and stay updated with every lucky draw.

There are a number of lotteries played across India, with at least 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, legally running state-sponsored lotteries. These lotteries, regulated under their respective state laws, include daily draws, bumper lotteries, and region-specific games such as Bodoland Lottery, Singam, Thangam, and Swarnalaxmi. While they offer a chance at quick winnings and entertainment, LatestLY advises participants to approach lottery games with caution and responsibility. Lottery playing should always remain a recreational activity and never a financial plan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).