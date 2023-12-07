New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund on Thursday bought shares of Tube Investments of India for Rs 335 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 10 lakh shares of Tube Investments of India Ltd.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 3,348.09 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 334.80 crore.

Details of the sellers could not be ascertained.

On Thursday, shares of Tube Investments of India gained 2.27 per cent to close at Rs 3,409.90 apiece on the NSE.

