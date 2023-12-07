Every year, the Armed Forces Flag Day or the Flag Day of India, is a day dedicated to honouring the soldiers and veterans of India's armed forces. The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed in India every year on December 7 since 1949. The day aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the families of the armed forces members. The important day aims to promote three basic causes, including the rehabilitation of battle casualties, the welfare of serving personnel and their families and the resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families. As Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 date, Armed Forces Flag Day history and the significance of the day. Armed Forces Flag Day Images and HD Wallpapers: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and SMS To Express Gratitude Towards Military Personnel.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2023

Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, December 7.

Armed Forces Flag Day History

After India’s independence, the government was of the opinion that there was a need to manage the welfare of its defence personnel. On August 28, 1949, a committee set up under the defence minister decided to observe a Flag Day annually on December 7. The main aim of observing a Flag Day was to distribute small flags to the general population and in return collect donations. The day highlights the fact that citizens of the country should take care of the families and dependents of the armed forces personnel who fight for the nation. Rajnath Singh Appeals People to Contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Armed Forces Flag Day Significance

The Armed Forces Flag Day honours the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought & continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the country's honour. It is a day to pay tribute to the martyrs and their families who have been a crucial part of this sacrifice. It's a significant occasion dedicated to honouring the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces personnel and veterans of the Indian military. Flag Day brings to the forefront our commitment to looking after our war-disabled soldiers, Veer Naris and the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

